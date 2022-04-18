Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – An 18-year-old woman identified as Paris Mayo has appeared in court after being accused of killing her baby.

Mayo is accused of allegedly killing the newborn in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, in March 2019 when she was just 15 years old.

The teen who appeared at Worcester Crown Court today charged with murder, sobbed during the brief hearing. She was remanded in custody to next appear at the same court next month.

It was gathered that the police were scrambled to the home at around 8.40am on March 24, 2019, following a report of a concern for welfare.

Tragically the body of a baby was discovered at the property and Mayo was arrested. Superintendent Sue Thomas said at the time.

“Police were called to reports of a concern for welfare for a newborn baby at a property in Ross-on-Wye.

“On attendance, the body of a baby was discovered. The baby’s next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

“The death is being treated as suspicious and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

“A 15-year-old girl from Ross-on-Wye has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing.”