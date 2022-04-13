Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Thirteen sexual assault victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar have filed claims against the FBI claiming negligence by the agency and demanding $130 million.

Nassar, the former longtime doctor for the USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University, is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges.

He also was sentenced to a 40-to-175 year state prison sentence in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct after the court found him guilty of abusing hundreds of girls for decades.

In September 2021, Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles in Senate testimony blasted the FBI and the Justice Department for how the agency mishandled abuse allegations and then made false statements regarding the botched investigation.

At the time, FBI director, Christopher Wray testified that he felt “heartsick and furious” when he learned of the extent of the agency’s failures in handling the issues.

Wray then claimed the botched investigation was the product of “individuals” who “betrayed the core duty that they have of protecting people,” rather than as being reflective of the agency as a whole.

Now the victims of Nassar say all the FBI agents involved in the investigation elected to “turn a blind eye” to the sexual abuse perpetrated on children by Nassar, accusing them of “negligence” and “wrongful acts” during the investigation, according to administrative tort claims seeking $10 million for each victim.

The filing on Thursday, April 21, targets the FBI Indianapolis and Los Angeles field offices specifically for failing to act properly on sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

Back in December 2021, USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers agreed to pay $380 million in a settlement with the victims of Nassar.