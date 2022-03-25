Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 March 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has launched a scathing attack at former LSK President and Westlands Parliamentary seat aspirant, Nelson Havi, after his report card leaked online.

Havi was very poor in Maths when he was in primary school.

He used to score Ds in Maths as shown in the report card.

He was also very poor in music- one of the easiest subjects.

His report indicates that he scored D- in music.

Babu, who has been an A student since Primary School, shared Havi’s report card on his Twitter page and attacked him saying, “Nelson Havi, I have never doubted your stupidity Mr. Lipsy. Indeed, your lips are inversely proportional to your brains,”

