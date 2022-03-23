Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has received a major boost after the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) declared support for his march to State House.

Addressing the media on Monday, KNUT Secretary-General Collins Oyuu, stated that the union works closely with the government and supports its ideologies.

Oyuu further noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta has already declared support for Odinga and they are going to follow suit.

He argued that the former premier stands a high chance of becoming Kenya’s next president after the endorsement from Uhuru.

According to Oyuu, the teachers in the country want to be on the right side of history, hence their endorsement of Raila.

“Kenya National Union of Teachers will forever work with the government of the day… I have no otherwise, I have to toe the line as requested by my team, the National Executive Council (NEC). KNUT must work with the government of the day so that we can succeed. We as KNUT, are in Azimio.

“If the government of the day has endorsed Raila Odinga as the fifth president, who am I to take a different direction? I’m telling you we are in Azimio,” Oyuu stated.

The endorsement by KNUT comes as a huge boost to Odinga as the union boasts a massive following of teachers countrywide.

Former KNUT Sec-Gen Wilson Sossion, who has since joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, was nominated to Parliament by ODM, again indicating KNUT’s relationship with Odinga.

This is the first time Oyuu has made a political declaration since he assumed the role in June 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST