Thursday, March 31, 2022 – ODM Chairman John Mbadi has revealed what Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, promised him before he dropped out of the Homa Bay gubernatorial race.

The Suba South MP announced on Monday that he had withdrawn from the Homa Bay gubernatorial race and opted to concentrate on campaigning for Raila’s presidential bid.

According to Mbadi, he decided to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions in favor of Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga after thorough consultations with his party leader.

He noted that he shelved his gubernatorial ambitions after Raila Odinga promised him a position at the national level if he wins the country’s top seat.

“It is not just obeying the voice of the party leader, but it is reasoning. The governor of Homa Bay is a county position. If your party boss asks you, in an event, we form a government, could you accept that we work at the national government level in whatever capacity?”

While dropping out of the gubernatorial race, Mbadi said he will henceforth concentrate his efforts on ensuring that the ODM leader wins the presidential seat.

“In the interest of these, I have today withdrawn my bid from the Homa Bay County gubernatorial race. I will therefore henceforth place more effort in the Azimio presidential bid and the nationwide bid to have ODM secures as many seats as possible…tasks that I am sure I can positively add value to,” Mbadi said in a long Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.