Monday, March 28, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County residents have told President Uhuru Kenyatta that they will not support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid because he is not the best person to lead the country.

Speaking on Sunday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally attended by Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, the residents said their presidential choice is Deputy President William Ruto and nothing will change that fact.

“The people of Tharaka Nithi love President Uhuru Kenyatta. We overwhelmingly voted for him several times. But now the King is naked. Someone must tell him the truth. We will not vote for Raila Odinga.

“We’re receiving several threats because of our stand,” Njuki said.

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro also attacked Uhuru, saying Mt Kenya residents will not support Raila Odinga.

It is when Nyoro was speaking when residents started singing ‘Yote yawezekana bila Uhuru’ song

Here is the video of the song.

