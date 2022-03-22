Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, reportedly had an altercation with the Kenyan High Commission to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, during her father’s visit to the United Kingdom.

According to reports on social media, Winnie left officials at the Kenyan High Commission in shock after she verbally abused their boss, Manoah Esipisu.

Odinga’s daughter, who is part of the Azimio La Umoja campaign team, was reportedly furious at Esipisu after they missed their flight back home.

The delay was allegedly caused by the driver who was designated to take Raila and his entourage to Heathrow Airport after he was unable to locate the VIP gate but Winnie blamed Esipisu for the mishap and insulted him badly.

A Kenyan who is familiar with the dramatic incident tweeted; “Apparently, Winnie O. verbally abused the Kenyan High Commissioner to the U.K. after they missed their flight back to Kenya. The driver couldn’t locate the VIP gate but somehow that was the ambassador’s fault.

You’d have to be a very capricious egomaniac to think it’s okay to fix your mouth and insult a High Commissioner. When your only qualification is winning the genetic lottery and being fathered by a big shot politician,”

