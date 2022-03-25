Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has responded to claims that he has abandoned Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

On Tuesday, Kabogo, who is also Tujibebe Wakenya party leader, threatened to withdraw his support for Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance if his demands are not met.

Kabogo said they had agreed with DP Ruto that in two months, there will be a written document on the economic strategy he has for Mt Kenya when he wins the August polls.

Political pundits and bloggers started saying that it is just a matter of time before Kabogo dumps Ruto and joins Azimio because it is the winning team.

But on Friday, Kabogo insisted that he is still in Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite issuing demands to Ruto.

“Wacheni udaku manze. Vaasa ya chai. Thx MM for the invite. Let’s think of Kenya first,” Kabogo stated.

