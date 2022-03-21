Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A mother-of-five who became Britain’s youngest grandmother at age 30, after her 14-year-old daughter gave birth, has spoken out about discovering in her 20s that she was about to become a granny.

Kelly Healey’s teenage daughter Skye Salter gave birth to Bailey, now 3, in August 2018.

She was still in her 20s when she found out her daughter was expecting.

Kelly said she offered her daughter “love and support” because “what was done was done”, However, she said she never expected to find out she was going to be a grandmother so young.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I never expected to find out I would become a nan while still in my 20s.

“But there was no point in yelling at Skye about contraception and safe sex. What was done was done.

“All I could do was offer love and support. As a mum you just deal with these things.

“I act like I’m in my early 20s, so it doesn’t feel right to be a granny.

“My friends think it’s hilarious I’ve got a grandson. He’s always getting mistaken for my son.”

Kelly Healey also revealed that her own mother doesn’t feel ready being a great-grandmother at just 48.

She told the newspaper: “I’m not sure my mum was ready to be a great-gran at 48, though. I think that makes her the youngest great-gran in the UK, too.”

Skye was living with her step-mother and father in Cranford, West London, when she did a digital test as a precaution before making an appointment to get the contraceptive implant. However, the test showed that she was pregnant already.

She was quickly referred to West Middlesex Hospital in Isleworth where she had an ultrasound and doctors revealed she was already 36 weeks and four days pregnant.

Skye was told by medics that an abortion was not an option because she found out about the pregnancy so late.

Skye, now 17, recalls: “I was stunned. I had a secret feeling I might be pregnant which is why I’d suggested the test. The dad is a local lad around my own age.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was potentially days off becoming a mum. Just weeks earlier I had been doing PE and climbing up and down hills.

“Of course, finding out I was pregnant so late meant abortion wasn’t an option.

“But I couldn’t have done that anyway. Seeing my baby’s heartbeat on the screen, my heart filled with love.

“I knew from that point onwards I would always take second place, and my baby boy would take first.”