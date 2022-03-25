Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has jealously defended her husband’s wealth, saying it was all the work of God.

Speaking during a function while meeting with women leaders from Makueni County yesterday, Rachel dismissed claims that her husband amassed his wealth while serving as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

According to Rachel, Ruto became rich through prayers and giving since his childhood.

She defended Ruto’s actions of giving out cash to churches and vulnerable Kenyans, saying her husband developed the culture of giving since he was a young boy and that he will keep giving until he can give no more.

“His habit of donating to the churches is not something he started today. The Bible says that the hand that gives, is the one that receives,” Ruto’s wife said.

“Let people not be bothered by his generosity. Yeye atapeana, atapeana, atapeana, hata mpaka hatakuwa nayo (He’ll continue donating funds to the church to the point where he’d have nothing else to donate),” she added.

This comes exactly a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta raised questions over the source of the money that his estranged deputy donates so generously.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge where he met with the leaders from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, Uhuru said it must worry everybody that Ruto dishes out huge sums of money in church gatherings and harambees.

The Head of State further warned religious leaders against receiving the monies terming them as proceeds of corruption.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has also on several occasions questioned Ruto’s source of wealth and his generous donations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST