Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may be planning to punish President Uhuru Kenyatta immediately he occupies the State House after the August elections.

This was revealed by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who alluded to the existence of a clandestine plan against Uhuru if Ruto forms the next government.

Speaking in Busia County during a Kenya Kwanza alliance delegates meeting on Tuesday, Echesa alleged that under Uhuru’s tenure, Kenyans have been treated to harsh living conditions and are grappling with the effects of an ailing economy.

He urged Uhuru to seek forgiveness and be remorseful lest he faces the wrath of the Kenya Kwanza should his deputy assume power.

He further asked Uhuru to return all the public money that has been misappropriated during his tenure in office.

“Owing to our belief and trust in God, we promise to forgive you when we form the next government.

“However, if you remain adamant to ways and decline to conform, please be ready to refund the state funds you have looted,” Echesa warned.

Echesa went on to ask the President to seek divine intervention as the former CS would haunt him for life.

“Let him pray that I am not given any role in the Ministry of Interior or ‘Internal Security’.

“I will camp at your doorstep in Gatundu South until you refund Kenyans their money. And let us not be threatened by anyone again,” he warned.

The rally was attended by among others, former Foreign Affairs CAS, Ababu Namwamba, party leaders Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Congress (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.