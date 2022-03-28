Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has weighed in on allegations that Deputy President William Ruto wanted to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta in their second term.

Taking to his social media pages yesterday, Kuria said Kenyans, particularly Kikuyus, will never forgive William Ruto for failing to kick out Uhuru if indeed the allegations labeled against him were true.

In indirect support of Uhuru’s ouster, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader suggested that his friend Ruto should have succeeded in kicking Uhuru out.

“If what William Ruto is accused of is true, this country will never forgive him for not succeeding,” said Kuria

While meeting Kikuyu elders on Saturday, Uhuru accused Ruto of inciting Jubilee MPs to throw him out of the presidency.

While addressing the elders, the Head of State claimed that their fallout with his deputy was informed by Ruto’s hunger for power, impatience, and sabotaging of processes.

He said Ruto rocked his government from within, forcing him to reach out to ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to help him.

Uhuru reportedly told the elders that Ruto was from the word go interested in succession politics.

While drumming up support for his preferred successor, Raila Odinga, Uhuru warned the elders against Ruto’s presidency, saying that would be a big mistake if he wins the August polls.

This comes just days after his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, urged Mt Kenya region to solidly remain behind Uhuru’s choice Raila Odinga, saying the Head of State cannot mislead them.

She also lashed out at a section of politicians who have been abusing her son, saying they were not brought up well.

The Kenyan DAILY POST