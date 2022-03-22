Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Conman Don Bosco Gichana is nursing serious injuries after his convoy was pelted with stones on Saturday.

Gichana who is eying the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket was attacked as he left a political rally in Manyerero, Kisii County.

Addressing journalists shortly after recording a statement with police in Rioma, Gichana accused his political competitors of using outdated tactics to intimidate other hopefuls.

“It dismays me that some politicians want to use outdated methods to intimidate some of us. Wherever they may be, let them be ashamed, we are not going to cower and run away,”

“Politically, we know which side is known for throwing stones. And politically, we know which side is known for driving an agenda that is for mwananchi,” Gichana said

Gichana blamed his woes on his political opponents, including his arch-rival, Kitutu Chache North MP, Jimmy Angwenyi.

According to Gichana, Angwenyi hired goons and even paid people to attend his political rally and create disorder.

“I am sorry to say that after thorough investigations; it has been revealed to me in person and I don’t fear that the Jubilee Deputy Party leader Jimmy Angwenyi who is the current MP for Kitutu Chance North is behind this attack. The same MP doubles up as the deputy majority leader in parliament,” Gichana said.

The ex-convict said he expects a quick probe and subsequent arrests of the suspects.

This comes less than a month after another UDA coordinator was attacked by goons over alleged handouts from William Ruto.

It is reported that Tenge, who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Elections, was roughed up during Ruto’s tour of the region in December.

The Kenyan DAILY POST