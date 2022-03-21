Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the details of the power-sharing agreement between him and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in the Azimio La Umoja that was brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kalonzo, the deal was for mid-level positions such as Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and the finer details were not yet agreed upon.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo also refuted claims that he was paid Ksh3 billion by Uhuru to join Raila’s Azimio La Umoja, noting that the allegations were questioning his integrity and love for the country.

“Those who know me understand that integrity is an integral part of me. Since I was born I have never seen Ksh1 billion.

“And why would one keep Ksh1 billion? I can never auction my community,” he stated.

This is after reports emerged that Kalonzo was bribed with Sh3 billion to drop his presidential ambitions and back Raila.

He also clarified his comments about impeaching ODM leader Raila Odinga stating that it was blown out of proportion by the media.

“Talks on power-sharing are still underway. We want to ensure that the Kamba community gets the respect it deserves.”

“As OKA, we shall be on the ballot because we have created a coalition agreement modelled around the three-legged stool known as Azimio-One Kenya Alliance,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.