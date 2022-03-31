Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Harrison Mutisya Muiva, an auditor at Bosco Paints, is on the run after he brutally murdered his wife Faith Mueni at their village home last weekend.

The couple had travelled upcountry to see their parents when the incident happened.

According to reports, Harrison attacked his wife with a panga and killed her in cold blood, before escaping.

Her body was found lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom, which had been locked from inside.

Detectives are treating Harrison as the man suspect in the brutal murder.

His car, a Mazda CX 5, was found abandoned in Emali, with reports indicating that he might have escaped to Tanzania.

Harrison’s photos have been widely circulated on social media as detectives continue to hunt down for him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.