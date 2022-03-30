Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – It is now official that Kirinyaga County Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, has dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

According to a document shared by Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Ngirici has even paid nominations fees to vie for Kirinyaga’s gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket in August.

Itumbi said Ngirici, who had earlier said that she will vie for the seat on an Independent ticket, has paid Sh 250,000 to Jubilee Party to vie for the seat.

Earlier this week, Ngirici denied joining the ruling party but according to the evidence tabled by Itumbi, Ngirici is firmly in Jubilee Party.

Sources said the woman rep was paid Sh 50 million by Jubilee Party top brass to join the party.

Here is the receipt showing Ngirici has paid Sh 250,000 nomination fees to vie for Kirinyaga County gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.