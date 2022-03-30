Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance or be left alone in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Speaking on Tuesday, Waiguru, who is an ardent supporter of Ruto, urged the President that the whole Mt Kenya region is behind Kenya Kwanza Alliance, and since he is the region’s spokesperson, he should also join the bandwagon.

“Sisi tunakuomba kwa heshima, miezi nne ambayo imebaki, tafadhali fanya handshake na William Ruto ndio hawa watu wasikuwe pande moja na wewe usikuwe upande mwingine ukienda nyumbani kwa sababu hautafuti kiti.

“Tena tunakuomba umsalimie ndio uende nyumbani na heshima yako,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru went on to advise President Kenyatta that he is better off cutting ties with certain members of his camp who are allegedly misguiding him and influencing his decision-making.

“Sisi tunakuomba mheshimiwa Rais hawa watu ambao wamekuzingira nakuomba uwabadilishe kwa sababu hao ndio wanakupoteza njia. Kukuambia uwekele William Samoei Ruto hizo maneno ndio achukiwe na watu wa Mt. Kenya,” she said.

