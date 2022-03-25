Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 March 2022 – Panic gripped Busia Stadium on Thursday after a young man died during the police recruitment drive.

The deceased man identified as Johnston Elijah Ochieng, aged 26, collapsed after finishing four laps around the pitch.

Sadly, the police could not resuscitate him since they had no first aid kits.

Ochieng’s elder brother said he started off the run well but his pace started slowing after the third lap.

He further said that Mr. Ochieng, who was a third-year student at Mount Kenya University, had no known health problems and had prepared well for the recruitment.

“My brother prepared well for the recruitment. He has been training for the last one week. I was with him yesterday and in the morning, I came here to give him moral support,” he said.

“He managed to complete the four laps, but he could not even stand after finishing the race,’’ he added.

Ochieng was rushed to Busia Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Below is a video before he died.

