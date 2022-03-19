Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 20220 – Officers drawn from the dreaded ‘Pangani Six’ were captured in an amateur phone camera executing two suspected criminals along Thika Road.

The detectives pursued the thugs after they robbed a lady of her gold earrings in Pangani.

Netizens have faulted the detectives for resorting to extra-judicial killings instead of taking the suspected criminals to court.

The officers argued that the suspects engaged them in a fierce shootout despite the viral clip watering down their claims.

IPOA has launched investigations after the clip went viral.

IPOA chairperson, Ann Makori, said the authority will recommend the prosecution of those involved if found culpable.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act Section 7 (a)(x), which dictates that deaths and injuries occasioned by actions of the police be investigated by the Authority, and Section 5 of the Sixth Schedule of the National Police Service Act which compels the police to report all deaths, serious injury and other grave consequences to the Authority for investigations, a Rapid Response Team has responded to these reports,’ Makori said in a statement.

She said that investigating authority remains independent, impartial and fair in all its investigations.

Watch the viral clip of the thugs being executed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.