Friday, 25 March 2022 – Bill Arocho doesn’t hide the fact that he is a sycophant of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The heavily built bouncer and goon met Uhuru for the first in 2004 at the KANU delegates conference and since then they have been friends.

As Uhuru campaigned for the presidency in 2013, he enrolled him for crowd control training, and thereafter, he started accompanying him to political rallies across the country.

Up until now, he is part of the people who manage the crowd when the President has an event.

Just to show you how Arocho is loyal to the President, a video of him bowing down as Uhuru’s motorcade passes along Thika Road has emerged.

This comes amid reports that the President gifted Billy a house in Eastleigh where he lives with his family and also bought for him two matatus that ply the Eastleigh route.

Watch the video below.

