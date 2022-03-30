Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – There’s a popular Kinyozi in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate where men go to be pampered by sexy ladies after being shaved.

A video showing what goes inside the popular barbershop has surfaced online and left Netizens wondering whether it’s a brothel disguised as a kinyozi.

In the video, a client is seen being given an erotic massage that left him yearning for more.

We understand that there is a massage room in the kinyozi where men can get sex services at a fee.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.