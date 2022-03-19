Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 19 March 2022 – Verah Osebe was arrested last year for allegedly causing the death of two Nigerian men during a night party at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

She reportedly spiked the victims’ drinks while in the company of her two friends, leading to their death.

The petite slay queen was arrested by detectives a day after the incident and later released on bond after spending almost two weeks at Kilimani police station.

She is the prime suspect in the ongoing murder case.

The high-end slay queen is busy enjoying life even as the families of the deceased Nigerian men cry for justice.

See photos and videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.