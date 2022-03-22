Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement has responded to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s camp for demanding the running mate position.

According to Kalonzo’s camp, it is either Raila picks the Wiper Leader as his running mate or there is no Azimio-One Kenya Alliance deal.

But in response, Azimio, led by Raila’s presidential campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, stated that they are open to having anybody to be Raila’s running mate so long as the person meets some qualifications.

“I think for Azimio la Umoja we don’t think the choice of a running mate is going to be the turning point of our campaign. We are very happy with where we are as you see in the polls. We have flexibility on our side as opposed to our competitors,” Mutua said during an interview.

According to Mutua, what Raila is looking for in a running mate is someone who has the numbers as well as a leader who is ready to step in from the first day they assume office and not just anybody.

The law professor further noted that the controversial remarks that were made by Kalonzo about the signing of the coalition were because he was trying to find his footing within the Azimio brigade.

“Kalonzo knows what’s at stake in this country at the General Election. What’s happening with Musyoka is that he’s trying to find his positioning within the Azimio la Umoja movement and that’s okay,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST