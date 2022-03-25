Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – On Thursday, goons attacked two journalists during a meeting convened by Azimio La Umoja Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga at Chungwa House.

The incident happened when Raila was welcoming Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku to ODM.

The two journalists were roughed up and assaulted in what is believed to have a connection with a story that did not sit well with the party’s bigwigs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bouncer and well-known goon, Billy Arocho, was among the goons who attacked the journalists.

Arocho now works for ODM leader Raila Odinga and he has been spotted in Azimio rallies guarding the former Prime Minister.

Below is a photo of Arocho taken at Chungwa House when he led goons in attacking the journalists.

