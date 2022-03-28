Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – The family of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday gathered at Githunguri Stadium, Kiambu County, where they held a special Kikuyu traditional ceremony to curse those who insulted Mama Ngina Kenyatta last week.

The ceremony, known as Kuringa Mburi, was attended by Kiambu Woman Representatives Anne Nyokabi and Senator Beth Mugo, who is Uhuru’s first cousin.

Traditional Kikuyu brew Muratina was poured as a libation to curse those who insulted the former First Lady.

A member of the Kikuyu Council of elders said God had commanded them to give a sacrifice on behalf of the Kikuyu community and President Kenyatta’s family on that ground since that is where the freedom fighters were being detained.

The ceremony comes a few days after Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Cosmo Choy abused Mama Ngina Kenyatta, urging her not to think that she is the only mother who can give birth to a President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST