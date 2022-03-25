Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 March 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s long-term friend and goon, Billy Arocho, has responded to claims that he led goons in assaulting two journalists at Chungwa House on Thursday.

A photo alleged to be that of Arocho roughing up the journalists has gone viral on social media, with Netizens calling for his arrest.

However, he has distanced himself from the assault incident.

Arocho denied he is the man pictured in the viral photo and asked the relevant authorities to investigate and arrest the perpetrators.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote, “The difference is as day and night. I strongly condemn yesterday’s attacks on the media and ask the relevant authorities to investigate and arrest the attackers of the said sad event.

