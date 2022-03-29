Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today launched a ruthless offensive against his deputy, William Ruto, days after he exposed his alleged scheme with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to impeach him.

According to sources, Uhuru has ordered Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state agencies and senior government officials to preach the Jubilee administration scorecard gospel and to ensure that the government’s scorecard is glorified among the electorate.

The scheme is aimed at deflating Ruto’s energy and scuttling his gospel that the government has not performed.

The Head of State also ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i to marshal regional coordinators, County Commissioners and Chiefs and to campaign for Raila Odinga or risk losing their jobs.

Uhuru is personally campaigning for Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST