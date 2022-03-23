Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has defended Deputy President William Ruto over allegations of land grabbing.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker said Ruto genuinely acquired the land that he owns, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta whose family grabbed land from poor Kenyans.

He wondered why the government finds it easy to question the Weston land while ignoring other land grabbing cases across the country.

“If you have time to question 1.7 acres, why didn’t you take time to question the grabbing of thousands of acres belonging to the Mau Mau?” he posed.

The UDA adherents challenged the government to look into all land grabbing cases and not just dwell on the Weston Hotel land.

“Let us not use the issue of corruption to demonize people without evidence. If we are talking about land grabbing, then let’s do it properly. Let us go back and find out why one family owns land the size of Nyanza province,” Gachagua stated.

The ownership of the Weston land that the Mathira MP was alluding to is currently at the center of a court battle between DP Ruto and the National Land Commission.

This is not the first time that Gachagua is defending DP Ruto in matters do with land ownership.

Last year, the MP, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, threatened to expose the Kenyatta family for their illegal land dealings, days after Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i made public some of the property owned by Deputy President William Ruto.

During a meeting with grassroots leaders from Nakuru held at Ruto’s home, Gachagua listed some of the properties he suggests belong to the Kenyatta family even though he did not provide evidence of his allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST