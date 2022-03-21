Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is worse than President Vladamir Putin of Russia.

Responding to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Miguna said it was wrong to associate President Uhuru with defenders of democratic rights.

The outspoken lawyer further alleged that President Uhuru is not a defender of the constitution as he continuously disobeys court orders.

“No Justin Trudeau, Uhuru Kenyatta is despot worse than Vladimir Putin, he tortures, maims, sedates, and murders his political opponents,” Miguna said.

“President Uhuru disobeys court orders; he abuses Kenya’s Judiciary and he subverts the constitution” Miguna added.

The harsh criticism of President Uhuru came after the Canadian Prime Minister posted an update of his telephone conversation with President Uhuru that included the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“President Kenyatta and I covered a lot of ground on our call today – from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impacts to defending democratic values to tackling climate change, to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, to the relationship between our two countries,” Justin posted.The ex-advisor of ODM leader Raila Odinga recently endorsed Deputy President William Ruto for Presidency in the coming August General Election.

The exiled lawyer pointed out that his support for DP Ruto is to end the cycle of dynastic control that has plagued the country since independence.

“Without apology, I do hereby declare that Kenyans who are committed to freedom and rule of law should vote for Ruto on August 9.

“I am asking all Kenyans to support him to put to an end this cycle of dynastic tyranny,” the controversial lawyer said while endorsing DP Ruto.

