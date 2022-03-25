Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has used Sh 1 billion in the last two days to buy aspirants from other parties.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said that the Jubilee party has spent over 1 billion shillings to buy aspirants.

However, Kuria said that despite the heavy spending, Deputy President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team will defeat them.

“Jubilee has spent Sh 1 Billion from yesterday to today buying aspirants. We will still defeat you resoundingly.” Kuria said.

Kuria said hours after Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, claimed that the Jubilee Party had bribed Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, with Sh 50 million to join the ruling party ahead of the August 9th election.

Ngirici, who is vying for Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, joined Jubilee Party on Friday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST