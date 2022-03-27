Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta gave him huge amounts of money for insulting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns.

Kuria, who wrote on his Twitter page, said Uhuru is pretending that he doesn’t insult other politicians yet in the 2013 and 2017 presidential campaigns, he was paying his juniors huge amounts of cash to insult Raila Odinga.

“You may be right. In 2013 and 2017 the Presidential Candidate I was supporting rewarded me with bonuses every time I insulted Raila.

“In fact, he replenished my stock of insults when they ran out,” Kuria tweeted on Sunday.

Kuria, who is also Chama Cha Kazi party leader, spoke after Uhuru urged politicians not to insult each other and look for votes without insulting others.

