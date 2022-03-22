Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Outspoken Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru doesn’t want to retire after the end of his two terms.

In a post on Monday, Kuria claimed that President Uhuru wants to indirectly serve a third term in office.

The Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant alleged that President Uhuru wants to serve as the Prime Minister in Raila Odinga’s administration.

“The truth which even he knows is that he wants a third term- This time as a Prime Minister in Baba’s government.” Kuria posted.

Kuria who has been a fierce critic of the President and the ODM leader vowed that the Kikuyu community will not allow President Uhuru to stay in office beyond his two terms.

“This is unpalatable and unacceptable to us the sons and daughters of Kikuyu peasants. We shall resist!” Kuria stated.

Even as Kuria suggests President Uhuru’s alleged plans, the current constitutional dispensation does not have the provision of a Prime Minister.

Kuria is not the first ally of Deputy President William Ruto to accuse the president of attempting to hold onto power after the August elections.

Most of Ruto’s allies have in the past accused the President of using BBI constitutional amendment process to create room for him to serve as the Prime Minister.

The BBI constitutional amendments which were spearheaded by President Uhuru and the ODM leader, Raila Odinga, had provided for the creation of the Office of the Prime Minister plus two assistants.

The legality of the BBI process was challenged in the courts and is currently awaiting a ruling by the Supreme Court.

President Uhuru and the former Prime Minister have previously said that BBI will be revisited even if it takes longer as the two believe it was meant to serve the greater good of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST