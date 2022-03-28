Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his war with Deputy President Uhuru Kenyatta a notch higher after he slashed funding for the DP’s office.

According to Ruto’s Communication Director Emmanuel Talam, the DP’s office has not been receiving operational funds from the Treasury.

This comes even as the Third Way Alliance Party claimed that William Ruto and his Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga, were using public resources in their campaigns.

Talam claimed that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani stopped channeling the said funds in September 2021 without proper explanation.

He noted Ruto has been dipping into his pockets to pay for accommodation and other expenses while working at his official Karen residence including his security personnel.

“The office of the deputy president has not received money from the National Treasury. All the departments are affected. We are told it affects the entire government.”

“The Office of the Deputy President has made its own arrangements to ensure operations are not interrupted. Fortunately, the PSC has been paying staff salaries,” Talam said.

In addition to staff expenses, Ruto, who has bitterly fallen out with his boss, has also been forced to fuel government vehicles using money from his pocket.

The revelations come just days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wrote to the Director of Public Prosecution to investigate presidential front runners William Ruto and Raila Odinga over the use of state resources in their campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST