Sunday, 20 March 2022 – Theophilus Kiprop, who is vying for an MCA seat on a UDA ticket, left his family in distress on Saturday after he mysteriously disappeared during his traditional wedding ceremony, popularly known as Koito in Kalenjin.

All was set for the big day and both families were ready to negotiate the bride price when Kiprop suddenly went missing.

Efforts to trace him were futile since his phone had been switched off.

Kiprop resurfaced today after almost 24 hrs and informed his Facebook followers that he was safe and sound.

He claims he is not aware of what transpired.

“I am alright fellow friends. Thank you for your concern. For sure, I don’t know what happened,” he posted on Facebook.

It’s alleged that Kiprop intentionally skipped his traditional wedding ceremony because he didn’t want to get married.

Below are photos of Kiprop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.