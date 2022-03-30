Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Edapal Epat, a fish seller from Lodwar is still coming to terms after winning Sh 2,085,419 from just staking mere Sh93 on international matches over the weekend.

Edapal had placed his bet on Odibets, one of Kenya’s fastest-growing betting platforms, adding that he learned of the firm through the media.

“On Saturday I placed my bet on Odibets before the International matches began, I learned about the betting firm from the media and decided why not try my luck, I was astonished to receive a message later on that I had won,” Edapal said.

The ardent soccer fan stated that he is going to use the money to expand his fish business and better the lives of his family.

Early this year, Daniel Mutahi from Nakuru won the Odibets daily Laki tatu jackpot for the third time running after correctly predicting the outcome of 10 games.

Daniel who is a bio-scientist by profession said that he plays the daily jackpot every day and through this, he says he has always had a chance of winning.

Last year, Meshack Ogutu won Sh818, 496 on Odibets after placing a soccer bet with Sh3.

The mechanic, who hails from Kisumu County, said that he attributed his win to proper analysis and understanding of the games that had been played during the Premier League season last year.