Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Cracks have begun emerging in One Kenya Alliance following the decision by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua accused Kalonzo of killing the OKA dream by joining Raila.

She pointed out that the driving force of One Kenya Alliance died with Kalonzo joining the Azimio coalition.

Karua, who is also the Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant, revealed that the whole purpose of forming OKA was so that the parties forming the coalition could negotiate as one force ahead of the upcoming August elections, and that Kalonzo betrayed her when she joined Azimio without consulting her and other OKA principals.

“One Kenya Alliance (OKA) was our collaborators for the sole purpose of negotiating together. But our colleagues decided to sign an agreement on their own during the Azimio National Delegates Conference.

“This means the sole purpose of forming OKA failed on that day. But we are still friends,” Karua said.

“As NARC-Kenya we cannot hold anyone back. I don’t want to use the word betrayal because we all had the freedom to opt-in or out of OKA. So, it is their right,” she said.

