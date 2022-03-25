Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Kikuyu Council of Elders has resolved to punish Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over his remarks on the controversial 1969 oath.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the elders drawn mostly from Gatundu South, vowed to take serious disciplinary action against Kuria for lying about the secret oath.

The elders distanced themselves from Kuria’s allegations of an alleged ‘binding oath’ taken in 1969, saying Kuria’s remarks are backward and misleading.

“If unchecked, Kuria’s unbridled tongue and frequent use of vulgar and hateful language might disunite the country. We are summoning him to appear before the council before we take disciplinary action against him,” said Kimani Gichuru, council chairman for Kiamworia Location.

The council termed Kuria as an embarrassment to the community, regretting that his behavior further taints the image of the council for which Kuria is a member.

They challenged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take legal action against Kuria, saying such remarks if not checked can cause animosity in the country.

Sentiments by the elders come after the outspoken legislator alleged that the vote-rich Mt Kenya region took a post-colonial oath not to support leaders outside the region, remarks that were presumably targeting the Luo community, and warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that he risked being cursed for supporting ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“In 1969 when you were under siege, you rallied 300,000 Kikuyus to take an oath-at a fee-binding them never to elect an uncircumcised person.”

“50 years later without calling for another oath to undo the first one, you unilaterally make an about-turn and expect the whole community to follow you,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST