Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has poked holes into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Saturday meeting with Kikuyu council elders at State House, Nairobi, where the Head of State opened up on how Deputy President William Ruto wanted to impeach him.

Uhuru, who had invited over 3000 Kikuyu elders, told the gathering that in 2018, Ruto sought assistance from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to help him impeach the Son of Jomo.

However, according to Gachagua, many elders were surprised by Uhuru’s claims, saying as a Kikuyu spokesman, you are supposed to be strong and brave and not to be a cry baby like the Head of State.

Gachagua said some elders said they were bored by Uhuru’s speech since he was not communicating on issues facing the community but concentrating on how to defeat Ruto in August.

“Most of the elders are our friends and they were shocked at the level of the President’s desperation.

“In their own words, they stated that he has bitten more than he can chew. The whole session was a cry to help him penetrate the Mt Kenya region,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua concluded by saying Uhuru will not win the Kikuyu vote by meeting elders since the Mt Kenya region is behind Ruto no matter what.

