Monday, March 28, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has explained why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may lose the election to Deputy President William Ruto despite having the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ‘deep state’.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday dubbed The Fifth Estate, Mutahi said even with Uhuru’s backing, the win in the August presidential vote is not a guarantee for Raila Odinga.

According to Ngunyi, it will be detrimental for Raila to work with the ‘deep state’ at the expense of him activating the bases that have been assuring him the constant 44 percent of the presidential votes in the past three elections.

The analyst argued that the deep state would only come to bolster Raila’s bid after he has set the ball rolling.

“To our friend Raila Odinga, we want to give him counsel. If he will rely on the deep state to win this election then he will fail dismally and we will not forgive him for this failure,” Mutahi stated.

