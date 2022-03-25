Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally broken his silence after a man associated with Deputy President William Ruto was captured on camera abusing his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Cosmo Choy, who resides in the United States, hurled unprintable words at the former First Lady, urging her not to think that she is the only woman who can give birth to a president.

Speaking in Kiambu on Friday, Uhuru warned politicians against hurling insults, asserting that this is a political season and Kenya will remain the same even after elections, hence preaching harmony in campaigns.

Uhuru also urged politicians to sell their manifestos without hurling insults to other people and families, asserting that Kenyans have brains and they will vote accordingly.

“Siasa zinakuja zitaisha, kwa hivo tuzifanye na amani na heshima kwa sababu baada ya uchaguzi bado tutakua na Nchi. Tumeona ile shida ambayo imetoke baada ya viongozi was kisiasa kutupa maneno badae inaishia na damu na vifo na hatutaki hiyo barabara.

Uzenini sera zenu bila kutupia watu wengine ama familia zingine matusi alafu wananchi watapiga kura kulingana na maoni yao,” Uhuru said.

Cosmo Choy is vying for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat using the UDA party ticket in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.