Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally spoken after the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) as null and void.

The seven Judges led by Supreme Court President Lady Justice Martha Koome agreed that the President cannot lead a popular initiative to amend the Constitution.

Koome, in her ruling, said the president as an individual has the freedom to make political choices so long as it excludes the state organ which is the presidency.

The judges who drove the final nail in the BBI coffin include Koome, Justice William Ouko, Justice Isaac Lenaola, Philomena Mwilu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u.

Commenting on social media after BBI reggae was stopped, Raila, through his campaign spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, said he respects the apex court’s decision but BBI was speaking for itself.

“THE Supreme Court has spoken. Res ipsa loquitur,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

