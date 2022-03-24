Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is a worried man five months to the General Election.

This is after it emerged that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not well prepared and ready to hold free and fair elections come August.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto, through his head of presidential campaign secretariat, Josephat Nanok, expressed fears and concerns that the election might not be free and fair.

According to Nanok, the Kenya Kwanza alliance is worried that IEBC is not ready to conduct the upcoming polls.

Nanok questioned the rationale of IEBC appointing senior managers including the CEO of the commission a few months before the election.

“It has taken almost four years to appoint a CEO, there being an acting one and the bigger concern is do they bring in a new person or do they have an opportunity in that office because it is critical to have senior officers who understand the job and can be able to take us through a transition,” he said.

The Turkana governor further raised the issue of law enforcement agencies in terms of the role they will play in ensuring the electoral exercise is secure.

“I think you know very well that the Interior CS and his PS have been on record and openly canvassing votes for their Azimio candidate but at the same time, they are saying that they will help IEBC have a fair and free election,” Nanok said

“Those are two contradictory statements so which one do you trust? the one that has taken a partial stand for one candidate or the one that is speaking about free and fair elections?” He posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST