Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally spoken after Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

In a press conference at Serena Hotel on Wednesday, Karua declared that she will henceforth hit the road to drum up support for Raila’s presidential bid.

She further lauded the Opposition Chief as the best bet for the country, saying she is ready to rally her supporters behind him in August.

Now, reacting to Karua’s decision to join Raila’s team, Ruto through Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, said the Narc Kenya boss’s decision to join Azimio did not affect the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) prospects of gathering Mt Kenya votes given that she lacks influence at her home turf.

The senator further argued that the Azimio team would have done better by recruiting Mohamed Abduba Dida, a former presidential aspirant, instead of Karua.

“When she ran for the presidency in 2013, Dida defeated her..so if Azimio had even welcomed Abduba Dida, he is doing much more than Martha Karua, ” Cherargei said.

