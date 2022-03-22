Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has implored Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, to join the yet to be registered Kenya Kwanza Coalition being popularized by Deputy President William Ruto.

While calling on Karua to choose between the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, the outspoken legislator said Karua is perfect to be William Ruto’s presidential running mate adding that their merger will save the country from eternal dynastic domination.

“Pick a side and put on your Jersey. I look forward to an imminent Ruto-Karua ticket to save this country from eternal dynastic domination and give hope to millions of children who went to school barefooted,” Kuria said.

This comes even as pressure mounts on the NARC Kenya party leader to either join the ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja or William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the August 9th polls.

However, despite the pressure, the Kirinyaga gubernatorial hopeful has insisted that she is still analyzing which coalition to support in this year’s presidential election.

Speaking during a rally in Kirinyaga on Friday, Karua argued that both the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza political camps have corrupt leaders.

She, however, said that she will work with a team that is not only hardworking but also has fewer corrupt leaders.

“I have been asked about my thoughts on the presidential race. In those two teams, there is no team that lacks corruption,

“All I am waiting for is it to look keenly at which team will have more people that are good who I can work with to safeguard our resources from being stolen,” she said.

