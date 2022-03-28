Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 March 2022 – A fatal accident occurred over the weekend along Thika Road when a Nissan Xtrail was involved in a head-on collision with a matatu near Mpesa Foundation Academy.
The accident claimed the lives of several people, including the driver of the Nissan X-Trail that was written off.
It’s now emerging that the ill-fated Xtrail was being driven by a mechanic when the accident occurred.
The mechanic had taken the car for a road test.
The owner of the X-trail said that he left the car in the garage, only to be informed that it had been involved in a fatal accident.
Listen to him speak in the video below.
Here are photos of the horrific accident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>