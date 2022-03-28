Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 March 2022 – A fatal accident occurred over the weekend along Thika Road when a Nissan Xtrail was involved in a head-on collision with a matatu near Mpesa Foundation Academy.

The accident claimed the lives of several people, including the driver of the Nissan X-Trail that was written off.

It’s now emerging that the ill-fated Xtrail was being driven by a mechanic when the accident occurred.

The mechanic had taken the car for a road test.

The owner of the X-trail said that he left the car in the garage, only to be informed that it had been involved in a fatal accident.

Listen to him speak in the video below.

Here are photos of the horrific accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.