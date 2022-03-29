Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally has warned Kenyans to be wary of ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

Speaking at a function in Nyeri yesterday, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua warned religious leaders against voting for the ODM leader stating that the Church would be in danger under a Raila presidency.

According to Gachagua, the Church of Christ will be under threat if Raila, unfortunately, took the reins of power.

“Mjue Kanisa ya kristo itakuwa kwa hatari huyo mtu (Raila Odinga) kwa bahati mbaya akipenya kuwa rais (Know that the Church of Christ will be in danger if that man unfortunately becomes the president),” Gachagua said.

He noted that calls by Raila’s wife Ida Odinga to disband small churches and the flopped attempts by the ODM party to make laws that limit church contributions to KSh 100k would be brought back should Raila win the presidency.

“Na mjue wale wengine wanatisha kanisa. Wanasema ni makosa kutoa matoleo kanisani. Alileta mswada bungeni kupitia John Mbadi ati mchango wa kanisa upigwe marufuku na tukakataa (And know that those who are threatening the church. They say it is wrong to give offerings to the church. He introduced a bill in parliament through John Mbadi demanding that church donations be banned,” he added.

Raila’s wife had asked the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to abolish some churches that are not run by trained theologians.

On the other hand, Raila, through National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi, wrote to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and proposed amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act that sought to cap Harambee contributions to KSh100,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.