Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Panic and uncertainty have rocked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s looming nominations after Kisumu County Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, demanded a direct ticket from the party leader, Raila Odinga.

Prof Nyong’o, through his allies, has been begging Raila Odinga to issue the county boss with a direct party ticket since he has been loyal to him.

Led by the Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthews Owili, Nyong’o’s allies further said the party should not waste its time and resources conducting party primaries as recent polls have shown Nyong’o outsmarting his fellow competitor, the former East African Community Chief Administrative Secretary, Ken Obura, by far.

“We should not water money in areas where there is a clear winner but instead channel the funds to ODM and Azimio La Umoja Campaigns ahead of the August general elections,” Owili said yesterday Wednesday while launching the Shs600 million Uhuru Business Park Market Complex in Kisumu.

Owili cited the role that Nyong’o plays by being a member of ODM and how his influence on Nyanza politics is helping Raila get more support.

