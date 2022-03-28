Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – The Supreme Court has announced that it will make a ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case on Thursday.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira said the seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will issue the verdict at 9.00 am.

The apex court will either uphold the ruling of the Court of Appeal that rendered the BBI process unconstitutional, null and void or invalidate the lower court’s ruling altogether.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who engineered the BBI process, were among those who moved to the top court to challenge the invalidation of the process and will be looking out for a different outcome.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have already panicked after the announcement, with Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, questioning why pro-BBI politicians are happy with the Supreme Court announcement.

“How come many of our pro-BBI friends are celebrating the Supreme Court Judgement in advance?” Murkomen asked on his Twitter page.

Murkomen was among lawyers opposed to BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.