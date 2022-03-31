Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join him, saying he is ready to work and form the next government with him.

Speaking during a rally in Mwingi Town yesterday, Ruto went on a charm offensive, courting Kalonzo to ditch Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja and join the hustler bandwagon.

According to Ruto, he has much more in common with Kalonzo and their partnership would work better as compared to that with the former Prime Minister.

He urged Kambas to tell their son, Kalonzo, to look for him so that they can work together for the betterment of the country.

“Tell Kalonzo to look for me, the hustler, so that we can work together and not with the man of parables. At least he and I have something in common – we believe in God,” the DP remarked.

While making reference to the endorsement of Raila Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto opined that the One Kenya Alliance principal was hoodwinked into signing the deal.

“The other day, they went ahead and confused him until his party appended the signature to documents, only for him to come out and say he was not aware of what he signed. Do you see the kind of tribulations he is going through?” Ruto posed.

The DP’s remarks were reiterated by Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who appointed himself as the man who would initiate negotiations between the two leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.