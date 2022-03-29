Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Storekeeper
Job purpose
To ensure efficiency and smooth operations of stores to all user departments and suppliers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure cleaning and sanitization is thoroughly done in the stores.
- Ensure safety standards put in place are followed.
- Supervise the fumigation process and ensure that it is done well.
- Ensure contractors follow the established stores rules and regulations.
- Ensure timely and orderly delivery/receiving of supplies.
- Ensure organization of daily requisitions.
- Do routine check of stock levels to determine slow moving items and reorder items to ensure no stock-out based on the Club’s consumption levels.
- Ensure requisitioned stocks are correctly dispensed.
- Ensure supplies are received as per the operational procedures.
- Ensure item specifications are as per local purchase order.
- Tag items received and repackaged to ensure easy issuing and stock taking.
- Ensure goods delivered are of good quality, cross check expiry dates, quality, and damages.
- Ensure products are repacked and correctly stored.
- Check the Fridge conditions and record the right temperature.
- Notify the concerned parties if the fridges are faulty for immediate attention.
- Ensure that stocks are issued based on the requisitions that are duly approved.
- Ensure posting of goods issued is done on daily basis and correctly.
- Ensure proper communication is made to user departments especially on slow moving items.
- Ensure documents are posted daily and forwarded to controls department.
- Ensure all postings have been forwarded to accounts department for supplier payment.
- Ensure proper filing is done for future reference.
- Report any accidents to the safety officer and register all accidents and incidences on the incident report.
Required Skills and Qualifications
- Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Management
- Be a member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)
- Experience in operating Stores System
- Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience
- Hospitality operations knowledge
- Physical endurance
- Team player
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Commercial awareness
- Numerical and Analytical skills
- Strong eye for details
- Problem-solving skills
- Ability to multitask
- Strong organizational skills.
- High level of honesty and integrity
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Karen Country Club to apply
