Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Storekeeper

Job purpose

To ensure efficiency and smooth operations of stores to all user departments and suppliers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure cleaning and sanitization is thoroughly done in the stores.
  • Ensure safety standards put in place are followed.
  • Supervise the fumigation process and ensure that it is done well.
  • Ensure contractors follow the established stores rules and regulations.
  • Ensure timely and orderly delivery/receiving of supplies.
  • Ensure organization of daily requisitions.
  • Do routine check of stock levels to determine slow moving items and reorder items to ensure no stock-out based on the Club’s consumption levels.
  • Ensure requisitioned stocks are correctly dispensed.
  • Ensure supplies are received as per the operational procedures.
  • Ensure item specifications are as per local purchase order.
  • Tag items received and repackaged to ensure easy issuing and stock taking.
  • Ensure goods delivered are of good quality, cross check expiry dates, quality, and damages.
  • Ensure products are repacked and correctly stored.
  • Check the Fridge conditions and record the right temperature.
  • Notify the concerned parties if the fridges are faulty for immediate attention.
  • Ensure that stocks are issued based on the requisitions that are duly approved.
  • Ensure posting of goods issued is done on daily basis and correctly.
  • Ensure proper communication is made to user departments especially on slow moving items.
  • Ensure documents are posted daily and forwarded to controls department.
  • Ensure all postings have been forwarded to accounts department for supplier payment.
  • Ensure proper filing is done for future reference.
  • Report any accidents to the safety officer and register all accidents and incidences on the incident report.

Required Skills and Qualifications

  • Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Management
  • Be a member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)
  • Experience in operating Stores System
  • Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience
  • Hospitality operations knowledge
  • Physical endurance
  • Team player
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Commercial awareness
  • Numerical and Analytical skills
  • Strong eye for details
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Ability to multitask
  • Strong organizational skills.
  • High level of honesty and integrity

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Karen Country Club to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply