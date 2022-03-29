Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Storekeeper

Job purpose

To ensure efficiency and smooth operations of stores to all user departments and suppliers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure cleaning and sanitization is thoroughly done in the stores.

Ensure safety standards put in place are followed.

Supervise the fumigation process and ensure that it is done well.

Ensure contractors follow the established stores rules and regulations.

Ensure timely and orderly delivery/receiving of supplies.

Ensure organization of daily requisitions.

Do routine check of stock levels to determine slow moving items and reorder items to ensure no stock-out based on the Club’s consumption levels.

Ensure requisitioned stocks are correctly dispensed.

Ensure supplies are received as per the operational procedures.

Ensure item specifications are as per local purchase order.

Tag items received and repackaged to ensure easy issuing and stock taking.

Ensure goods delivered are of good quality, cross check expiry dates, quality, and damages.

Ensure products are repacked and correctly stored.

Check the Fridge conditions and record the right temperature.

Notify the concerned parties if the fridges are faulty for immediate attention.

Ensure that stocks are issued based on the requisitions that are duly approved.

Ensure posting of goods issued is done on daily basis and correctly.

Ensure proper communication is made to user departments especially on slow moving items.

Ensure documents are posted daily and forwarded to controls department.

Ensure all postings have been forwarded to accounts department for supplier payment.

Ensure proper filing is done for future reference.

Report any accidents to the safety officer and register all accidents and incidences on the incident report.

Required Skills and Qualifications

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply Management

Be a member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM)

Experience in operating Stores System

Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience

Hospitality operations knowledge

Physical endurance

Team player

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Commercial awareness

Numerical and Analytical skills

Strong eye for details

Problem-solving skills

Ability to multitask

Strong organizational skills.

High level of honesty and integrity

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Karen Country Club to apply